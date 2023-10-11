Templars Edge Out Lady Dinos

ETV News Stock photo by Dusty Butler

Carbon had a tough matchup on Tuesday against Manti, a team that had won seven straight before coming into the game. The Lady Templars visited Price for the region match.

Both teams came out with intensity in the first set, trading points and battling for the advantage. The set went into extra points with Manti walking away victorious, 29-27.

The Lady Dinos came back with a vengeance in the second set, sailing to a 25-13 victory. Tied up at 1-1, the Lady Templars answered with a 25-19 win in the third to take back the advantage.

Knowing it was do-or-die, Carbon fought hard in the fourth. The teams went back and forth, but Manti snuck out the 25-22 victory to win the game 3-1.

Carbon (18-5, 9-3 Region 12) will make the short trip to Castle Dale on Thursday to face rival Emery (23-4, 9-3 Region 12). The game will be streamed live online at etvnews.com/livesports at 6:30 p.m.