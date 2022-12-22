Lady Spartans Win 5th Straight *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Spartans extended their win streak to five after a road victory on Tuesday. Emery had a strong showing against Provo to enter the holiday break on a high note.

The teams traded buckets in the first with the Spartans gaining a slight edge, 13-11, following the first quarter. Defense was key in the second as Emery kept Provo off the board. The Spartans added another nine points to take a 22-11 lead into the half.

Provo attempted a comeback in the second half, but Emery held on. Another 13 points in the third and 15 in the fourth led to a 50-37 win for the Spartans.

Sophomore Kali Jensen led the Spartans with 13 points to go along with nine rebounds. Katelyn Nielson was also in double figures with 10 while Brielle Rowley added nine points in the effort. Emery was all over the boards with 45 rebounds as a team.

Emery (7-3) will now have a short break before hosting Pine View at the Spartan Center on Dec. 30.