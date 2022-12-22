Lorraine Oblock Nash, age 100, passed away peacefully in her home on December 2nd. She was born September 14, 1922 and grew up in Standardville, Utah, where her father worked as was a coal miner. Lorraine’s parents migrated to the USA from Slovenia in the early 1900s. She attended Carbon High then received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Saint Mary-of-the-Wasatch in Salt Lake City. Lorraine became a bookkeeper for General Motors until she moved to Concord, CA, and married Robert (100) on May 10, 1951.

Lorraine became a mother to 4 children and devoted her life to raising them by making all their meals from scratch, making all their clothing, and volunteering in her community with the Young Ladies Institute, St Agnes Church and the Senior Center. She continued her education at the adult school where she learned hobbies such as stained glass, upholstery, and flower arranging. Her husband, Robert (100) attributes their long lives to the fact that Lorraine made everything by hand and filled it with her love.

She spent her days cooking, sewing, gardening and reading the funnies in Sunday’s newspaper. Lorraine was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor, and friend who was always up for an adventure. We are lucky to have known her, loved her, learned from her and spent time with her. It is incredible how much room for love and care she had in her heart.

Lorraine Nash is survived by Robert (100) her husband of 71 years, their children Colleen (Mike), Mary Anne (Jerry), Robert (Ann), Francine (Jerry), 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Lorraine is no longer with us, but her love and memories will live on in our hearts and thoughts. May the Lord give her soul eternal peace.