Lady Spartans Win on Opening Day

Emery softball faced the Providence Hall Patriots for their first game of the spring season on Thursday at home. The Patriots came out strong in the second inning, scoring two runs off of a double, taking the early lead.

Brooklyn Ekker answered back in the bottom of the third with a big hit, that turned into a triple, bringing in a run. Rheagan Rhoten and Shannon Johnson would also get an RBI each in the same inning, giving the Spartans the lead.

Rhoten and Madi Bunnell’s bats were solid, both getting doubles in the game for Emery. Ekker, Johnson and Kallee Lake would all touch home plate, earning them the run. Alexis Ungerman and Kaitlyn Thomas had some nice base running, both earning a stolen base.

Lake had a nice performance on the mound, taking down seven batters by strikeout, allowing four hits in her seven innings pitched. She would be awarded the win, along with the Spartans, starting the season off with a victory.

Next up for the Lady Spartans, they will face a region opponent in the Manti Templars on March 12, then meet rival Carbon squad on March 16, which will be broadcast live on etvnews.com/livesports.