Lady Spartans with Statement Victory Over Juab

The 9-0 Juab Wasps visited Emery on Friday for a battle of the top teams in region 12. After a scoreless first inning, Juab struck first, scoring four runs in the top of the second. Down, but not out, Emery’s bats combusted in the bottom of the second. The Lady Spartans were ruthless, scoring 11 runs in the inning, giving them a nice lead going into the third.

The Wasps put up a couple more in the top of the third, but Emery answered back and added five more runs in the bottom of the inning. Emery scored four more in the bottom of the fourth, eventually closing out the game due to the mercy rule, 20-6.

Madi Bunnell had a great game, getting a home run, scoring five RBIs and touching home plate three times for her team. Rheagan Rhoten also had a homer in the contest to go along with an RBI and a run scored. Shannon Johnson finished the game with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.

Kali Jensen brought home five runners for five RBIs to go with a double and a run scored. Katelyn Nielson hit the ball great, getting two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. Alexis Ungerman also had a double, with two runs batted in and a run scored.

Brooklyn Ekker finished the game with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Bailey Luke finished with a double, RBI and run scored. Tailynn Minchey had the eighth double for the Spartans on the day, along with an RBI and four runs scored.

Emery improves to 8-1 on the season, giving them the number one spot as of right now in the Region 12 standings, followed by Carbon. Next up for the Lady Spartans, they head to Delta on Tuesday, Canyon View on Wednesday, then they finish at home with North Sanpete in town on Friday.