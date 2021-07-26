Lana Kofford Named the Stirrup Some Fun Grand Marshall

Castle Dale City Press Release

The Castle Dale City Council has selected Lana Kofford as the grand marshal of the city’s Stirrup Some Fun city celebration.

Many residents know Lana as Mrs. Kofford, a favorite elementary teacher for many students. Although this in itself was a great benefit to our community, the city would like to commend Lana for her role in our horse community.

At 18, Lana was the leader of the Flying Horseshoes junior riding club in Price. She led her younger siblings, Teri McElprang and Jimmy Shenk, along with many others for several years.

In 1976, Lana took over what was renamed the Dust Riders, along with Stuart Jensen, from Grace Johansen. Lana started the Dust Riders when her son Will was five years old and took a hiatus when her daughter, Emily, was 14 years old, a span of 16 years! About five years later, Lana rejoined the Dust Rider’s leadership with Rodney Cox, where she was able to lead her grandkids for the last 22 years.

Along the way, Lana was a horse 4-H leader for too many years to count, the adult secretary for the Emery High School rodeo team for 12 years and a fun member of several adult riding clubs.

Lana has decided to pass her whistle down this year. The city and the Dust Riders want to thank her for her many years of service!