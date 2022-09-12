Lancaster’s Hat Trick Downs Spartans

The Lady Dinos welcomed the Lady Spartans to the pitch on Thursday afternoon for the rivalry match. Carbon was eager to make its presence felt as the Dinos controlled possession. Carbon put together several quality chances and quickly went on top 4-0. The Lady Dinos scored twice more in the second half to take down Emery 6-0.

Beverly Lancaster led the charge with her three goals. Freshman Bailey Johnson added two goals and an assist while Amiah Timothy netted a goal as well. Others logging an assist included Chalice Rahaula and Kenzie Morgan. The Dino attack was at full force as Carbon tallied 34 shots in the contest. Emma Flemmet was hardly challenged in the goal, needing only five saves for the shutout.

This week, Carbon (7-3-1, 2-1) has two games on the road. First, the Dinos will head to Grand (1-3, 0-3) on Tuesday before traveling to rematch Canyon View (8-3, 4-0) on Thursday. Emery (3-8, 1-2), on the other hand, will host Canyon View (8-3, 4-0) on Tuesday and then head to Grand (1-3, 0-3) on Thursday.