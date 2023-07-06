Larry Dean Saling Sr. (83) of Ferron, UT returned to his Father in Heaven on July 4, 2023, finally free from physical suffering. We imagine him biking and running in heaven and meeting with his family. Even though his body made life difficult in his later years, it never stopped his love and enjoyment of being with family and friends.

Larry was born on April 29, 1940, in Hailey, Idaho to the parents of Wallace M. Saling Sr. and Verland Penrod. After graduating from high school in Pleasant Grove, Utah, Larry felt the need to serve his country and joined the U.S. Navy where he was assigned to serve on the USS Bon Homme Richard. He loved serving his country and was a devout Navy man. After his return, he felt the need to serve a mission and was called to serve in the London, England Mission. He spent the next two years teaching and serving the people of England.

In 1968, he married the love of his life, Annette Wood, in the Salt Lake temple in Salt Lake City, Utah. They had four children.

Larry was always good at connecting with people. He could talk to anyone anywhere in the world and often found something of shared interest. He combined this with his skill and his mastery of the English language to complete a degree from Brigham Young University in Public Relations and Marketing. He worked for many companies in this field and eventually retired from Utah Power and Light. This knowledge gave him the opportunity to be involved in scouting for many years as the communications merit badge counselor.

He enjoyed being outdoors, running, hiking and being with his family. When he was no longer able to run, he found new enjoyment in mountain biking. He was an original member of MECCA Mountain Bike Club and found lifelong friendships with this group.

He loved his family and took every opportunity he had to be with them, often handing out a photo of their visit before they left. He created cards, notes, letters, and messages under his unincorporated company of Saling Communications.

Larry is survived by his wife, Annette, daughters Cindy (Brandon) Sanchez, Teresa (Tim) Guymon and son Chris (Kim) Saling. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister and son Larry Saling Jr.

Viewing services will be held on July 7, 2023 from 6:30-8:30pm at the Ferron Stake Center (555 S. 400 W. Ferron, Utah). Funeral service will be held on July 8 at 11am at the same location. Arrangements are in care of Fausett Mortuary of Price and Castle Dale.