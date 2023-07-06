Tommy Reid, 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Orangeville, Utah, on June 27, 2023. Born on May 25, 1947, in Price, Utah, Tom was the loving son of the late Lavon (Jewkes) Reid Timothy and Tommy Reid. He was a cherished brother, predeceased by siblings Leonard Reid, Jeffrey Reid, Sharon (Reid) Cox, Shane Reid, and Grandpa Art Timothy. Tommy is survived by his brother, Gary Reid.

Tom’s enduring love story with his eternal companion, Sally, began during their grade school years in Orangeville. As childhood sweethearts, they enjoyed riding horses and dancing to tunes from an old wind-up record player. Their commitment to each other was solidified when they married on December 6, 1969, and later solemnized their vows in the Salt Lake Temple on October 15, 1971. Their shared passion for horseback riding inspired them to start a pack horse touring and sightseeing company, Rim Riders in the San Rafael Swell area, which they loved exploring together.

A devoted husband and cherished father to four children. Tad Reid, Sadie (Reid) Fishbeck, Tim Reid, and Tracy Reid, Tommy was also a proud grandfather and great-grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren are honorably named after their “Papa.”

From a young age until his passing, Tom found fulfillment as a local farmer. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy, with deployments in Vietnam. After his service in Vietnam, Tom was involved in a P3 airplane crash at Moffett AFB, where he and his crew became the only team to ever survive such an incident in the P3 aircraft.

After his military service, Tom returned to Utah and took an active role in his community. He owned and operated the American Gas Station on Main Street in Orangeville, a beloved local business, while also helping to organize the Orangeville and Emery County Fire Departments in the early ’70s. Tom later worked diligently at Utah Power and Light, (Hunter Power Plant), and Dugway Proving Ground as a government contractor.

Tom was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in numerous capacities, including 20 years in the scouting program, as a Priesthood Teacher, Gospel & Doctrine Teacher, and even taught Primary. Together with his family, he served 12 years in the Castle Valley Pageant as the Wink and Anna family.

A viewing will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 6pm-8pm. On Saturday, July 8, another viewing will take place at 9:30am followed by funeral services at 11:00am, both at the Orangeville LDS Chapel. Graveside services and a luncheon will follow the funeral.

Tom’s enduring legacy will be remembered in the hearts of his family, his church, and the Orangeville community. His dedication to his eternal companion, unwavering faith, and love for his family will forever echo in the lives of all who were privileged to know him. In loving memory of Tommy Morgan Reid. Arrangements are in care of Fausett Mortuary of Price and Castle Dale.