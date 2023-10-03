Late Rally Can’t Save Dinos

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

A late rally led by Luke Brady was not enough to save the Dinos in their matchup against North Sanpete on Friday. Carbon made the trek to Mount Pleasant for the region matchup.

The Hawks struck first with a touchdown at the end of the first quarter. The extra point gave North Sanpete the early 7-0 advantage. The host team rode that momentum through an explosive second quarter to strengthen its lead.

North Sanpete started the second quarter off with a 45-yard field goal. The team added two more touchdowns and successful kicks to extend its lead to 24-0 at the half.

The break revitalized the Dinos as they came out ready to play. In addition to holding the Hawks scoreless in the third, Carbon got on the board with a 38-yard field goal from Brady.

Brady added another score with a one-yard touchdown in the fourth, but it was not enough as North Sanpete added 14 more to take this one 38-14.

Carbon (1-7, 0-3 3A South) will be on the road again this Friday as the team travels to Juab (4-4, 1-2 3A South).