Rock Art Enthusiasts to Descend on Price City

Press Release

Price City will become the hub of the Utah rock art world later this week when members of the Utah Rock Art Research Association (URARA) descend on the area.

URARA is a Utah group formed years ago to help local residents press for education, conservation, and understanding of petroglyphs and pictographs in the state. It has since become a group that has attracted members from all over the west and the U.S., said local member Layne Miller.

“Our membership now numbers over 300 people and we are expecting 200 people to come to the symposium,” Miller said.

Local residents are invited to the symposium, which is being held at USU Eastern beginning Thursday, Oct. 5. There is a fee for the symposium.

Attendees will enjoy field trips to local rock art sites such as Range Creek, Nine Mile Canyon, the San Rafael Swell and other sites that dot local canyons.

“Carbon and Emery counties are known for the quantity and quantity of rock art,” said Miller. “We attract people from all over the world, really, who come to see and study the sites.”

Besides visiting local sites, the symposium includes the presentation of papers covering all aspects of the field. Activities will include a banquet, auction, watermelon social and activities hosted by the USU Prehistoric Museum.