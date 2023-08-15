Latin and Rio Night Comes to Life in Helper

Latin and Rio Night was brought alive on Helper’s historic Main Street on Saturday evening as the most recent Vibes event took place.

In keeping with the theme, there were two lively performing groups. The first was Samba Fogo, who is known to perform with passion and joy, bringing the Brazilian Carnival traditions to life on whatever stage they grace.

Their performance was followed up by Latin Roots, who Vibes explained has earned a well-deserved reputation as the foremost Latin band in Utah. This week, the drink special was a pear and ginger margarita, and the kids’ activity involved making paper plate hats.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to ‘Latin & Rio Night’ in the park,” the Vibes team shared. “Both bands were absolutely captivating and amazing! We loved watching you all dance the night away.”

If you missed this Vibes event, do not fear. There are three Helper Saturday Vibes left this summer season. The next will take place on Aug. 26, welcoming bands The Low Point and Coherent State.