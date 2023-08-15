The Carbon County Fair Hops Back in the Saddle

The Carbon County Fair was Back in the Saddle over the weekend, returning for the first time in years to bring a myriad of fun to the county.

Beginning on Thursday, Aug. 10, in conjunction with Price City’s Culture Connection, Charley Jenkins graced the stage at the CERCUT Amphitheater while a cornhole tournament was also hosted. The following day, the fair was in full-swing with vendor booths, a kids’ corner, a quilt show, bake sale, animal barn and more.

Hypno Hick returned to Carbon County for two different shows that day, before Utah’s Mounted Thunder barreled through the fairgrounds arena. The night was capped off with a Desert Wings RC air night flights show.

The fun continued into Saturday, with Desert Wings continuing the airshow. The day also featured morning yoga, a 5K, motocross races, a car show and the continuation of the vendor booths, quilt show, bake sale and more.

An on-stage talent show was hosted by AJB Broadcasting that day, beginning at 11 a.m. The Cause for Paws car show took place on the senior center lawn, and the fair was capped off with the return of the Carbon County Fair Rodeo. The pre-show was hosted at 6:30 p.m., while the main event took place at 7 p.m.