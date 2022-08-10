Law Enforcement Honored by Christian Motorcycle Association

The Christian Motorcycle Association once again gathered at the Price City Peace Garden on Monday morning to honor community officials for their dedication to safety.

Last year, the association, with local chapter Castle Country Crusaders, recognized Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos. This year, Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood and Price City Police Chief Brandon Sicilia were spotlighted by the association.

The association travels yearly on a prayer ride. This year, they have gone to neighboring states, such as Arizona and Colorado, and will next be traveling to Wyoming. They have gone to each area in Utah that has a chapter, with the last stop being in Price.

Sheriff Wood and Chief Sicilia were presented with an “Armor of God” token each before the association joined hands to offer a prayer for local law enforcement.

“It was an honor to get to participate in such an event and have the opportunity to be in the prayer circle and be recognized and appreciated by that group,” Sheriff Wood stated.