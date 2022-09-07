Leadership Skills Workshop Coming to Price

A leadership skills workshop is coming to Price’s Business Technical Assistance Center (BTAC) on Sept. 20. This is a workshop for managers and leaders.

Hosted by the BTAC and featuring USU Eastern faculty Rob Powell, it was explained that this workshop will be in the atrium and begin that evening at 6 p.m. Managers and leaders can expect to learn strategies to identify, promote, and develop critical leadership skills both with themselves and others.

This workshop is part of a series of business development workshops that are aimed at fostering growth, creativity and more. These workshops are interactive and will be led by BTAC partner institution experts.

Participation for the leadership skills workshop is free, though registration is expected and can be completed here.

The Business Development Workshop Series will take place on the third Tuesday of each month, at 6 p.m., and will feature a number of different topics and experts. They include employee retention, human skills, growing your business, building your social presence and more.