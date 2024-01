For their first event of the 2024 year, the Emery County Historical Society invites the community to join them in their exploration of the Mohrland Mysteries. Special guest speaker Lori Ann Larsen will highlight things that attendees may not know about Emery County’s largest ghost town.

This meeting will be hosted on Thursday, Jan. 18, in the Swell Room of the old courthouse in Castle Dale. It is slated for 6:30 p.m. and dues have increased to $10 per year.