  3. Local Graduates from Army’s Warrant Officer Candidate School

Press Release

Holly Hughes recently graduated from the Army’s Warrant Officer Candidate School at Fort Novosel, Alabama. Upon graduation, she received a direct commission to Chief Warrant Officer 2.

She was the third person ever and first woman to take part in the Warrant Officer direct commission program, which was introduced in February of 2023. She is projected to graduate from the Engineer Warrant Officer Basic Course in September of 2024.

Army Warrant Officers are technical experts in their field, often called upon to solve problems and advise unit commanders. A reception in Hughes’ honor was held at the Carbon County Country Club.
