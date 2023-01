To kick off 2023, the Emery County Historical Society (ECHS) is presenting the opportunity to learn about the Huntington and Hunter power plants.

The “History of the Huntington and Hunter Power Plants” will be presented by Laren Huntsman on Thursday, Jan. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This will take place in the Swell Room of the Old Courthouse in Castle Dale and community members are invited to attend. Annual dues are still only $5.