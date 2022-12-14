LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Bronco Utah Operations LLC (BUO), South Highway 10, 550 West Consol Mine Road, Emery, Utah, has filed application with the State of Utah, Department of Natural Resources, Division of Oil, Gas and Mining for a minor permit revision to Permit No. ACT/015/0015 to permit and complete three (3) groundwater monitoring wells to support future mining at the Emery Mine under the provisions of the Utah Coal Mining and Reclamation Act and the Utah R645 Coal Mining Rules.

Well WF GW3 is within 100 feet of Utah SR-10 Right of Way in:

SW ¼ SW ¼ of Section 2, Township 23 South, Range 5 East, SLB&M in Sevier County, Utah

Well WF-GW 2 is within 100 feet of Hidden Valley Mine Road in:

SW ¼, SW ¼ of Section 18, Township 23 South, Range 6 East, SLB&M in Emery County Utah

Bronco Utah Operations intends to construct the wells as soon as possible following approval from the Division of Oil, Gas and Mining (as early as the first quarter of 2023, no later than the second quarter of 2023). Once initiated, the construction will take approximately 3 weeks.

Copies of the application will be available for inspection at the office of:

Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining 1594 West North Temple, Suite 1210, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84114-5801, or online at the Division’s website.

Written comments on this application should be submitted to the State of Utah, Division of Oil, Gas & Mining at the above address. Such comments should be filed within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 14, December 21, December 28 and January 4, 2022.