PUBLIC NOTICE

Ferron City is selling golf carts. Blue carts are going for $2,400. White carts are going for $2,100. Please contact the golf course @ 435-384-2887 or Kasey Edgehouse @ 435-893-1596 to make arrangements to take a look at the carts that are available.

There will be a $500 non-refundable deposit if you wish to hold a cart. All carts will need to be picked up by December 23, 2022 3 P.M. All money transactions will need to take place at City Hall. Hours are Monday through Thursday 8am – 4 pm and Friday 8 am – noon.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 14, 2022.