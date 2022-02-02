LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Board of the Emery County Fire Protection Special Service District will hold official regular meetings on the following dates during the year 2022. The meetings will convene at 5:30 p.m. in conference room #211 (The Box) located in the Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, UT 84513.
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Monday, March 21, 2022
Monday, April 18, 2022
Monday, May 16, 2022
Monday, June 20, 2022
Monday, July 18, 2022
Monday, August 15, 2022
Monday, September 19, 2022
Monday, October 17, 2022
Monday, November 21, 2022
Monday, December 19, 2022
Ignacio Arrien, Chairman
Stoney Jensen, Vice Chairman
Published in the ETV Newspaper February 2 and February 9, 2022.