LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Board of the Emery County Fire Protection Special Service District will hold official regular meetings on the following dates during the year 2022. The meetings will convene at 5:30 p.m. in conference room #211 (The Box) located in the Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, UT 84513.

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, May 16, 2022

Monday, June 20, 2022

Monday, July 18, 2022

Monday, August 15, 2022

Monday, September 19, 2022

Monday, October 17, 2022

Monday, November 21, 2022

Monday, December 19, 2022

Ignacio Arrien, Chairman

Stoney Jensen, Vice Chairman

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 2 and February 9, 2022.