Utah’s Cinderella Pageant Comes to Price

By Taren Powell

Utah’s Cinderella Scholarship Pageant hosted its inaugural Eastern Utah Preliminary on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Mont Harmon Middle School. The Utah Cinderella program has eight preliminaries throughout the state of Utah and hosts an average of 75 participants at finals each year.

All preliminary participants are eligible to attend the state finals, which are hosted at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield each June. Contestants range in age from baby to 29. There are five stages of competition, including casual wear, party/formal wear modeling and photogenic, while three year olds and up are invited to have an interview with judges, and seven year olds and up are asked to perform a talent.

The royalty winners included Cinderella Baby, which went to Tenzley Brower, while the Cinderella Tot was named as Zaylee Lott. Cinderella Mini Miss went to Taylee Brower, Whitely Austin was named Cinderella Miss and Cinderella Teen went to Skylynn Basso.

The Utah Cinderella Pageant committee would like to say congratulations to all the contestants and extend appreciation their judges and the MCs, stating that they could not do it without their support.