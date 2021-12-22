LEGAL NOTICE – SCHEDULE OF  THE BOARD OF EMERY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REGULAR MEETINGS TO BE HELD AT THE EMERY COUNTY COURTHOUSE CASTLE DALE, UTAH

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Emery County Commissioners will meet in its official meetings on the following date during the year 2022. The meetings will convene in the Commission Meeting Room. Emery County Courthouse. 75 East Main Street. Castle Dale. Utah (unless otherwise stated*)

January 4, 2022 3:00 p.m.

January 18, 2022 3:00 p.m.

February 1, 2022 3:00 p.m.

February 15, 2022 3:00 p.m.

March 1, 2022 3:00 p.m.

March 15, 2022 3:00 p.m.

April 5, 2022 3:00 p.m.

April 19, 2022 3:00 p.m.

May 3, 2022 3:00 p.m.

May 17, 2022 3:00 p.m.

June 7, 2022 3:00 p.m.

June 21, 2022 3:00 p.m.

July 5, 2022 3:00 p.m.

July 19, 2022 3:00 p.m.

August 2, 2022 3:00 p.m.

August 16, 2022 3:00 p.m.

September 6, 2022 3:00 p.m.

September 20, 2022 3:00 p.m.

October 4, 2022 3:00 p.m.

October 18, 2022 3:00 p.m.

November l, 2022 3:00 p.m.

November 15, 2022 3:00 p.m.

December 13, 2022 5:00 p.m.

EMERY COUNTY COMMISSION

Brenda D. Tuttle

Clerk/ Auditor of Emery County

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 22 and December 29, 2021.