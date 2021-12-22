NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – JANUARY 4, 2022

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Carbon County, Utah will hold a Public Hearing on January 4, 2022 during a regular meeting at 4:30 PM in the Commission Chambers at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501, to hear public comment on a change to the Carbon County zoning district map from M&G to R-1-8K on parcels 2-439, 2-432, 2-433, 2-439, 2-438, 2-430, 2-499. Advance written comments or questions; contact the Planning Dept. at 435-636-3260 or planning@carbon.utah.gov

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 22, 2021.