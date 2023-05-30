Legionnaires Honor Fallen Comrades

By Julie Johansen

American Legion Post #39 conducted Memorial Day services at both the Orangeville and Castle Dale City cemeteries on Monday.

Mayor David Robertson welcomed a crowd to Orangeville City and the cemetery. He expressed his appreciation to the Legionnaires for their service of remembering those that served and are now serving our country.

Commander Mack Huntington then conducted the seven Legionnaires and trumpeter in the gun salute to fallen comrades while the crowd paid respect by standing in flag salute. The American Legion Auxiliary also conducted a bake sale at the Orangeville Cemetery.

The same group of men then traveled to the Castle Dale City Cemetery. In Castle Dale, once the flag was lowered to half mast and a group of patriotic spectators gathered, the same gun salute was again conducted by Commander Huntington.

Huntington also spoke of family buried there that had lost their lives serving this country. Accompanying the Legionnaires was William Frisbee, who played “Taps” on the trumpet following the gun salutes.