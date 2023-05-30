Good Vibes Welcome the Summer Months

The second event for the 2023 season of Helper Saturday Vibes took place over the weekend, not allowing the potentially stormy weather to put a hinderance on the fun.

With the usual vendors, refreshments, food and live entertainment, the Vibes that everyone has grown to know and love was back in full force. Following tradition, two different bands graced the stage. This week, they were Johnny Utah and The Proper Way.

The Vibes team also gave recognition to Little Learners, who has been sponsoring this year’s new Imagination Station. At the station, an area that is always staffed, children of all ages are able to enjoy a free activity zone.

“The Imagination Station will be running all summer long with a different activity at each event,” Vibes shared. The station is located across from the merch booth in front of the Zion’s ATM on Helper’s Main Street.

Up next for Vibes is an event on June 10, which will feature a special theme revived from last summer: Pride. The Vibes team welcomes all to celebrate in the name of diversity and inclusivity with them.

“This all-inclusive event is in conjunction with the internationally-acknowledged Pride month, which takes place across the globe in June,” Vibes said. “We are creating a space for all diverse members of our community to feel welcome on Helper’s historic Main Street.”

Unique “Helper & Utah Proud” yard signs will be available for purchase at the merch booth during this event while supplies last.