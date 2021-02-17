Legislative Session Enters Final Week

By the Office of Representative Albrecht, District 70

We have officially wrapped up week six of the Legislative Session and only have one week left. There is a shift in effort and thinking as the Session progresses. On Monday and Tuesday of this week, we will have our last committee meetings. Legislators are now rushing to get their bills presented in committee to make sure they can be heard before the session ends on Friday. Because of this, committee meetings have been busy and fast paced. As we head into next week, much more time will be taken for floor discussion debate.

Representative Albrecht had a busy and productive week last week. It included interviews with multiple radio stations. Each had a series of questions for him regarding his own bills and other bills being run in the House. Just like this newsletter, Representative Albrecht appreciates these interviews as an opportunity to inform the constituents of his district and looks forward to each discussion.

On Friday, Representative Albrecht had the time to participate in a Zoom call with eighth grade students from South Sevier Middle School. This is always one of the highlights of his week. He was impressed with them and their many questions. They are preparing to write their own bills in upcoming classes and had many questions about his job and the steps he takes to pass bills. They were particularly excited about HB 111 Off Highway Vehicle Amendments, which allows minors to legally operate off road vehicles (after passing a test and under supervision) in state parks and on public lands. The bill has passed both the House and the Senate and is waiting for the Governor’s signature.

As we head into the final week of the Session, I wanted to update each of you on the current standing of each bill Representative Albrecht has sponsored. These bills are important to him, and a great deal of time, thought and effort goes into each one. He champions rural Utah and devotes much of his time in its defense.

House Bill 32 Energy Balancing Account Amendments. This bill passed the House and the Senate and is waiting for the signature of Governor Cox. House Bill 111 Off Highway Vehicle Amendments. Mentioned above. House Bill 180 Lieutenant Governor Conflict of Interest Amendments. This bill helps resolve conflicts of interest that might arise when a Lieutenant Governor runs for the office of Governor. This bill passed the House and is on the second reading calendar in the Senate. Amendments made in the Senate would give the Senate power to advise and consent on the neutral party appointed by the Governor. House Bill 247 Transient Room Tax. This is one of Representative Albrecht’s favorite bills. It would help allocate some of the Transient Room Tax funds for infrastructure needs in rural Utah. It does not change the tax itself, but rather where the funds can be used. It is currently number 11 on the Senate Reading Calendar and should be presented soon. House Bill 356 Rural Economic Development Tax Increment Financing (REDTIF). This bill gives a tax incentive to Utah companies and non-Utah companies who relocate to rural Utah. This bill would not only benefit rural Utah by strengthening its economy, but also serve Northern Utah by lessoning congestion and improving air quality. It passed the House with a single dissenting vote this week and will be heard in a Senate Committee on Monday. It has wide support from Legislators and leadership. HB 388 State Energy Policy Amendments. This might be the timeliest bill of the Session. It deals with energy in Utah and helps to develop advanced energy like hydrogen. What happened in Texas recently was terrible. This bill would help make sure it never happens in Utah by ensuring the utilities have enough proven reserves to offset any renewables in case of an emergency or weather event. It passed the House unanimously this week after lengthy debate and is currently on the Senate First Reading Calendar. HCR 12 Concurrent Resolution Encouraging Cooperative Action Regarding National Monuments. House and State Leadership asked Representative Albrecht to sponsor this bill. It would ensure that Utah gets a seat at the table and is included in Federal discussions and decisions regarding the National Monuments located in Utah: Bears Ears and Grand Staircase – Escalante. This bill was passed out of Senate Committee unanimously and is currently on the Senate Second Reading Calendar.

As we head into the last week of the session, things will start to move quickly. Representative Albrecht will work hard to ensure his bills are heard and can be voted on before the Session ends. He strives every day to improve Utah and to stand tall for rural Utah. He said last week that every bill he runs “is for rural Utah and the people of my district.” As always, if you have any questions, we are more than happy to talk and help in any way possible.

Thank you and stay safe. Contact me by email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov. You can also text or call me at (435) 979-6578. My intern is Chase Christensen, a senior at Utah State University. His email address is cchristensen@le.utah.gov. His telephone number is (385) 420-3096.

Week 6 House Newsletter

Final Week

The final days of the session are quickly approaching! We began the session with four policy priorities and are making great progress in each area:

Broaden Economic Success

Build a Connected Future

Extend Opportunity to All

Balance Emergency Powers

To learn more about the 2021 House Majority Policy Priorities, click here.

Putting Money Back in the Hands of Deserving Utahns

The Utah State Legislature presented legislation that will provide approximately $100 million in tax relief to Utah citizens. Though Utah’s economy is in an advantageous position compared to other states, many Utahns are struggling and lawmakers want to provide tax relief where it will make the biggest difference. Three bills, S.B. 153, S.B. 11 and H.B. 86, target families, veterans and elderly citizens and will further boost Utah’s economic success.

“Our goal must always be to collect the smallest amount of tax that still allows the state to provide necessary services and prepare for future needs,” said Speaker Brad Wilson. “This year, we are able to deliver a $100 million tax cut, targeted to three groups who will most benefit from it: families, veterans and seniors. Utah’s economy is primed for expansion and putting more money in the hands of the people is an important element of our ongoing prosperity.”

Executive Appropriation Committee Recommends Historic Utah State Budget

The Executive Appropriations Committee (EAC) finalized recommendations for the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget. The recommendations include increased funding for education, healthcare, housing, infrastructure and transportation, and a significant tax cut.

“What’s happening in Utah is remarkable, especially compared to the rest of the country,” said Speaker Brad Wilson. “Coming out of a pandemic, we will set new funding records for education, address our affordable housing crisis and provide resources to address homelessness all while providing tax cuts for seniors, veterans and families. We faced difficult decisions but I feel very good about the budget our process has produced.”

“No matter how strong our economy is, budget requests always exceed revenue and that makes for some difficult decisions,” said Rep. Brad Last, EAC co-chair. “Over the past year, we’ve had to work diligently to balance the state budget and keep the state in a strong financial position. The appropriations included in this budget show our commitment to investing in the future of our state and elevate our quality of life as Utah’s population continues to grow.”

The EAC budget recommendation now advances to the full Legislature for consideration before the session closes on March 5. The 2022 fiscal year begins July 1.

Read the full press release here.

Vaccine Update

In coordination with local health departments, government entities and the Utah Department of Health, Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an Executive Order updating the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan and stating vaccine eligibility criteria. View the full executive order here and learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine here.

Vaccines are now available for:

Healthcare workers

Long-term care facility staff and residents

First responders

Ages 65 and older

K-12 teachers and school staff

Ages 16 and older with certain underlying medical conditions (list of medical conditions)

Concurrent Resolution Honoring the 125th Anniversary of the First Utah Legislative Session

On Jan. 4, 1896, Utah became the 45th state to be admitted to the Union. A few days later, on Jan. 7, the first legislative session convened. The first legislature was made up of 18 members in the Senate and 45 members in the House and was tasked with designing a new community and government. Read HCR 16 here.

Policy Highlights

Local Government Building Regulation Amendments – HB 98 “Local Government Building Regulation Amendments” passed the House this week and helps to address housing affordability.

State Agency Realignment – HB 365 “State Agency Realignment” passed the House this week and combines the Department of Health and the Department of Human Services into a single agency.

Grow Your Own Teacher and School Counselor Pipeline Program – HB 381 creates a grant program for Utah paraprofessionals, school counselor assistants and school counselor interns to assist individuals in their training to become licensed teachers or school counselors.