Letter to the Editor: An Open Letter to the Carbon County Commissioners

Messrs. Hopes, Jensen, Martines,

In regards to the Sept. 15 budget increase meeting we find it regrettable no one attended. The advertised meeting apparently eluded everyone since any increase to the county budget remains of great interest at this time of steadily increasing property taxes. In the interest of transparency we would request a more detailed description, breakdown and justification of the needs for the increases totaling over $5.5 million, preferably in a well- advertised public meeting. This should include any possible tax increase to Carbon County property owners. We would also appreciate a better understanding of how these critical meetings are brought to the attention of the public and investigate ways to more fully inform the public.

Respectfully,

Carbon County Tax Initiative