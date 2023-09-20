South Jordan, Utah – Our loving mother, and grandmother, Linda Lee Bullard died September 18, 2023. Born March 22, 1948 in Ottumwa, Iowa to Don and Mary Wheeler.

Linda enjoyed playing poker, reading books and watching her shows!!! She had a love for all of her grandchildren.

Survived by children Mike (Jeannie) Bullard, Stacey (Preston) Boren, Steve (Nicki) Bullard and Kevin (Rebecca) Bullard; 14 grandchildren Hailey, Kaitlyn, Brooklyn, Xander, Peytyn, Ariel, Tristan, Preslee, Cole, Tucker, Parkyr, Cyndal, Savannah and Maisie; 2 Great Grandchildren, Stella and Lane.

Preceded in death by her husband Dennis Bullard, her parents, sister, and brother.

A special thank you to Meg and the staff at Atlas Homecare and Hospice as well as Whitney, Tina, Angie and all the other amazing nurses at Riverway Assisted Living.

A celebration of her life will be held Sunday from 2-5pm at her son’s home 13662 So. Meribel Way (approx. 3600 W.) Riverton, Utah.