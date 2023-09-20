Musicians Wanted for Annual “Messiah” Performance

Preparations are once again underway for the annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah.” Any and all musicians in the area have been invited to join, and all are encourage to invite their musical friends as well.

Choir rehearsals will begin on Sunday, Sept. 24 in the USU Eastern CIB room 120 at 7 p.m. The orchestra rehearsals will begin that same evening, in CIB room 120 at 5:45 p.m. The concert will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

As traditional, the performance will be free to the public.