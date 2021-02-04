Bountiful-Lindsay Elizabeth Beacco, 38, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2021 after a long battle with breast cancer.

She was born September 30, 1982 in Holladay Utah to David and Shelley Beacco.

She graduated from Olympus High School. She graduated from Westminster College with a Bachelor’s Degree.

She served as Honored Queen of Bethel #7 Job’s Daughter’s, SLC UT.

She loved to travel with family and friends. She lived life to the fullest in her short time here. She loved to hike and spend time in the outdoors. She especially liked to hike in North SL Wild Rose Trail and Tunnel Springs Trail. Her nephew Von and niece Zoey were the apples of her eye. God gave her a gift in being an amazing Event Planner and she put her whole heart and soul in their organization. She worked at the U of U Guest House, UC Berkeley, UC San Diego, United Methodist Church in Nashville, TN., and was currently employed by AAPC in Salt Lake City, UT. She served a Christian Mission Trip to Swaziland Africa. She loved her Savior Jesus Christ and looked forward to her Heavenly home.

Lindsay is survived by her parents, sister Kelsey and brother in law Vince, Niece, Zoey, Nephew, Von, Syracuse Utah; Grandparents, Marion and Joseph Matson, Wellyn and Elaine Koontz, Salt Lake City, Utah; Aunt, Jennifer Rausch (John) Riverton Utah; Uncle Kevin (Valerie) Koontz, Herriman Utah; Cousins, Paul and Peggy Wilmonen, Price UT. Numerous other cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by Grandfather, Dominic Beacco, Price Utah; Nephew, Dominic.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Tunnel Springs Park, North Salt Lake, UT. Saturday May 15, 2021.

Her favorite charities were Children’s Hope Chest or Mercy Ships.