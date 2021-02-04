Emery’s Defense Suffocates Lady Dinos *Photo Gallery*

Familiar foes met up in the Spartan Center on Thursday night in a battle for the top spots in the state. Both Carbon and Emery took awhile to get going, but eventually they each found their rhythm.

Down 13-11 after the first quarter, the Lady Spartans stepped up their defensive intensity and shutdown the Dino offense. Carbon mustered only four points in the second quarter as Emery went on top 27-17 at halftime. Tambrie Tuttle nearly kept pace with the Dinos alone, scoring 14 points in the first half.

Carbon picked things up, but Emery did not give the Dinos a long leash. The Spartans continued to play tough defense and lengthen their lead. They were up 39-26 by the end of the third quarter and never looked back. Emery went on to beat the Dinos 57-36.

Tuttle finished with a game-high 21 points followed by Baylee Jacobson with 12 and Addie Lester with 11. Freshman Amiah Timothy came off the bench and scored all nine of her points in the second half to lead the Dinos in scoring.

Up next, Carbon (13-4, 4-3) will travel to play Richfield (11-5, 2-4) on Tuesday. The Spartans (9-4, 5-1) and South Sevier (12-2, 5-1) will also compete on Tuesday in a game to determine the Region 12 Title. That game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.