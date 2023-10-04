Little Cities of Hope: The 2023 Rural Opioid & Stimulant Wellness Summit

By Ashley Yaugher

Utah State University Extension is excited to host the 2023 Rural Opioid and Stimulant Wellness Summit this October in Price, Utah. In its sixth year, this year’s event theme, “Open Roads to Health and Wellness,” reflects our commitment to sharing ideas, strategies and best practices to address the opioid overdose crisis and emerging stimulant crisis.

The summit provides rural community members and health and well-being professionals inspiring sessions that emphasize the many pathways to health and wellness. Join us at Utah State University Eastern on Oct. 24-26 to gather, participate, and assemble the needed resources for our open roads to health and wellness to build strong and healthy families.

The summit is packed with experiences for attendees, including a pre-conference service project and ice cream social on Oct. 24, presentations from experts and food trucks the evening of Oct. 25 with equine demonstrations, ear acupuncture and expert presentations on Oct. 26, with a Health and Wellness Resource Expo throughout the summit, and much more! Visit extension.usu.edu/communitywellness/opioid-summit for more information.

Coming together to learn is a great step toward hope in rural Utah. By learning about the many pathways to substance use disorder recovery, treatment, harm reduction, law enforcement efforts and prevention, we can start to break down stigma and build up strong families in our communities.

To make sure all residents of Carbon and Emery counties can attend the summit, there are community member scholarships for registration available. Registration scholarships cover 100% of the registration, which includes meals, learning opportunities, group activities and swag. Email usuheart@gmail.com for the scholarship code. Space is limited, register now to reserve your spot! We look forward to learning with you there!