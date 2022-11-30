Little Cities of Hope: Local Festival Inspires HOPE

By Michelle Ward

The Southeast Utah Health Department and partners are hosting a wonderful event free of charge for families. This event is for the entire family for a worry-free night of fun!

Please bring your loved ones and join us for our annual HOPE Festival at the Norte Dame Hope Center (185 North Carbon Avenue) in Price. The event is on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Get a free printed photo with Santa during the evening. We will also be serving dinner, playing bingo, and there will be free prizes, and much more! We hope to see you there for a great time together!

We would also like to give a special shout out to all our partners and businesses that donated to help make this wonderful event possible. Learn more about the event and follow us on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/5Q1t04A5K

We wish you a happy holiday season from all of us!