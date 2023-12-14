Little Cities of Hope: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) and Recovery

By Michael D Clark, MSN, FNP-C

More and more people are entering treatment and recovery in our rural communities. In a recent study conducted in Carbon and Emery counties, nearly 50% of healthcare professionals indicated they see at least two patients each month for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and 10% are seeing greater than fove each month. One tool that is effective and safe for treating OUD are Medications for Opioid Use Disorder or MOUD.

According to SAMHSA, “Buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone are the most common medications used to treat OUD. These medications operate to normalize brain chemistry, block the euphoric effects of alcohol and opioids, relieve physiological cravings, and normalize body functions without the negative and euphoric effects of the substance used. Buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone are used to treat OUD to short-acting opioids such as heroin, morphine, and codeine, as well as semi-synthetic opioids like oxycodone and hydrocodone. These medications are safe to use for months, years, or even a lifetime.”

At Castleview Healing Horizons, our goal is to meet you where you are at on the journey from substance use disorder to recovery. We want to help you achieve your goals and offer MOUD in our clinic. Currently, our focus is on buprenorphine and naltrexone; however, we can provide direction for those that may find methadone more effective for their situation. We also provide primary care services which reduces the number of providers needed depending on individual situations.

Castleview Healing Horizons is located at 230 North Hospital Drive, Suite 2 in Price, UT. You can stop by or call (435) 637-1697 to set up an appointment or we are happy to answer any questions you might have regarding our clinic or services we offer. We are proud to be a resource for our local communities and continuing to offer multiple pathways to recovery.

References:

– Castleview Hospital Bridge Program Project

– https://www.samhsa.gov/medications-substance-use-disorders