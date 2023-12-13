Pirates Take Down Tintic

The Pirates traveled to Eureka to face Tintic (6-2) on Tuesday night. The Miners’ only losses of the young season were to the Juab and Piute teams. Green River came out on top of the first quarter, scoring 13 points to a close Miner nine points. They won the second quarter as well, making the score 28-22 at the half in a close game.

But the second half is where Green River found its stride, almost doubling the Miners’ points in the third and fourth quarters. They did not give Tintic a chance to come back, closing out the game, 77-47.

Next up for the Pirates, the team will travel to Price for the Panther Winter Classic where they will face the Wayne Badgers (3-4), Escalante Moquis (3-4), UMACW Marauders (0-4) and Telos (0-6).

The Pirates, who sit at 3-2 on the early season, are looking to avenge themselves against Wayne, who have been Green River’s kryptonite this season, losing to them in both of their losses. The Green River/Escalante matchup at the Panther Classic will also be a tough game as the Pirates won their last matchup by just one point.