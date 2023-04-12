Little Cities of Hope: “Prescriptions are Powerful. Know Your Script.”

By Alysa Potter

Prescription opioids have accounted for almost 85 percent of all Utah overdose deaths since 2016. Meanwhile, 75 percent of opioid misuse starts with people using medication that was not prescribed for them, often taken from a friend or family member. Approximately 95 percent of medication-related poisoning visits to emergency departments by young children result from a child ingesting medication while unsupervised.

Ultimately, safe storage and disposal of all medications means safe kids. An estimated 11,754 Utahns since 2016 have overdosed on opioids, according to state EMS data. Carbon County is the fourth and Emery is the seventh highest county in Utah for substance-related poisoning deaths.

When it comes to overdose and substance use disorders (SUDs), we all have a part to play in keeping ourselves, our loved ones and our communities safe. “Know Your Script” is an initiative to empower each of us to make informed decisions and ask the right questions regarding prescribed medications. Champion your role against prescription medication misuse and always know your script!

Funding was made available to communities in need of support to reduce prescription misuse. The Four Corners Community Behavioral Health prevention team went to work writing a grant to secure this funding for our communities. They have recently been awarded the funding specifically to mobilize the Know Your Script campaign in Carbon and Emery counties.

Partnerships with multiple community agencies has begun in order to distribute these resources to our communities. For more information on this initiative, you can visit knowyourscript.org. You can do these three things today to make a difference:

(1) As a Patient, you can do these three key things to keep yourself safe:

Ask Questions! It is essential to know all of your treatment options before taking prescription medications. Get comfortable asking the right questions to your doctor or caregiver.

It is essential to know all of your treatment options before taking prescription medications. Get comfortable asking the right questions to your doctor or caregiver. Proper Use! Taking the correct steps when using prescribed medication includes not only talking to your doctor or caregiver, but also talking to your pharmacist and following directions on the label.

Taking the correct steps when using prescribed medication includes not only talking to your doctor or caregiver, but also talking to your pharmacist and following directions on the label. Avoid The Risk! Talk to your doctor or dentist and ask about safe alternatives to opioids.

(2) As a Parent or Guardian, you can do these three key things to keep your family and child safe:

Have The Talk! Talking about both prescription and over-the-counter medication risks in your home regularly can make a difference. Teens who learn about the dangers of misusing prescription medications from their parents or grandparents are 42 percent less likely to misuse prescription medications than teens who do not.

Talking about both prescription and over-the-counter medication risks in your home regularly can make a difference. Teens who learn about the dangers of misusing prescription medications from their parents or grandparents are 42 percent less likely to misuse prescription medications than teens who do not. Educate & Empower! Modeling safe behavior and setting clear standards on responsible prescription use is a powerful way to educate your child. Storing prescriptions safely, not sharing medication and disposing of leftover medications properly are essential.

Modeling safe behavior and setting clear standards on responsible prescription use is a powerful way to educate your child. Storing prescriptions safely, not sharing medication and disposing of leftover medications properly are essential. Know The Risk! Know the potential social triggers that may enable drug abuse, such as divorce, changing schools, depression and bullying.

(3) As a community, one key thing we can all do to change these outcomes:

Act! Shine the spotlight on proper prescription use and SUD risk in your community by getting involved. The CEOSU Coalition and the C.A.R.E. Coalition, along with many community partners, are working to reduce prescription medication misuse. Find out about these Coalition efforts on Facebook at USU Extension-HEART and CARE 4 Carbon.

We invite everyone reading this to do your part by starting today by looking inside your medicine cabinet at home for expired, unused, or unwanted prescription or over-the-counter medications, and vape devices. Join us on April 22 to properly dispose of both your over-the-counter and prescription medications and learn more about what you can do to help.

Prescription opioids have been found in the water supplies of at least 41 million Americans. Please dispose of prescriptions properly; do not throw away or flush any medications. Come by this upcoming event, grab some great food from a local food truck and spread the message of hope! Learn more about Take Back Day on our Facebook event at fb.me/e/4UVrAnK8R.

Take Back Day

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Noon – 2 p.m.

Two Locations:

Carbon County Sheriff’s Office

240 West Main Street

Price, UT

Stewart’s Market

621 East Main Street

Castle Dale, UT

*Food trucks will be at both locations for purchase, and free swag will be provided to the first 100 participants.