Little Cities of Hope: The Importance of Community in SUD Recovery 

By Savannah Eley and Ashley Yaugher

It is often said that the opposite of substance use disorder (SUD) is connection, and it is vital for people in recovery – especially early recovery – to find a community of support. “Community” can mean different things for different people, and can be built, enhanced or modified to be a healthy support network. Community is essential for maintaining and enjoying recovery, avoiding feelings of isolation, rediscovering self, and connecting with others who understand what you’re experiencing.

The end of a treatment program is just the beginning of a lifelong recovery journey. Laying the foundation for a strong support system through peers, groups and other healthy communities with shared interests is essential to thriving and growing throughout your recovery.

The Carbon & Emery Opioid & Substance Use Coalition’s Path to Recovery marketing campaign highlights that each path to recovery can look different. Our recent campaign efforts also highlight the importance of community, with local Support Heroes that we are honoring this month for their support of the campaign and recovery community.

We thank all individuals and organizations for your support of recovery. These Support Hero awards have been presented to the following for their support of the campaign: Carbon Corridor, Green River Medical Center, Layne Miller, Price City Police Department, Southeast Utah Health Department, StepOne Services, Utah State University (USU) Extension and Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness (USARA).

Take the first step in discovering your community and path to recovery today! Support for you or a loved one with SUD is available. Visit UtahOpioids.org or extension.usu.edu/heart/resource-books for local resources available to take your first step. Watch for community events that are coming up this summer, like Overdose Awareness Day in August, Recovery Awareness Day in September and suicide awareness events.