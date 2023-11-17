Little Free Libraries Now Available Throughout Carbon County

For some time, the Price City Library Board has had a desire to install Little Free Libraries (LFL) throughout Carbon County. The mission of a LFL is to be a catalyst in building a community, inspiring reading and expanding access to books for all.

Through great collaboration, the LFLs have come to fruition. They can be found and utilized throughout the county, with many locations such as South Park, Active Re-Entry, Little Learners and more. Robin Hussey of the Price City Library Board stated that the goal is to get books in the hands of those that may not have access to the library, such as children who have working parents.

Particularly, the board hopes that this will benefit low income or high-risk children. Hussey explained that statistics show that if children are not reading to learn instead of learning to read by third grade, they never catch up. This is one reason why the board believes that it is so important to provide access to books.

However, the libraries can be utilized by readers of any age and will often hold books to entertain any age. LFLs can be found throughout all 50 states in the United States and there are currently around 150,000 registered. 92% of residents state that their neighborhood is a friendlier place because of a Little Free Library and 72% of volunteer stewards have met more neighbors due to a Little Free Library.

Those that would like to utilize a Little Free Library are encouraged to also leave a book when they visit, whether it be a children’s book, chapter book or the like.

The LFLs would not be possible without the hard work of many hands. No funding went into the libraries, which were accomplished from a myriad of volunteers. Those who constructed the libraries and supplied materials were Guy Davis, Alan and Colleen Maynes, Cliff Arno, Christine Petty, Carol Chiara, and Dixon Hussey. Donated materials came from Sutherlands, Southeast Paint and Design, Carbon Print and Design, Market Express, Los 2 Amigos, and ETV News.

Other locations of the Little Free Libraries include Eastgate Apartments and various homes. Their addresses are 340 South 600 East, 1080 North 300 East, 295 Ranch Road and 230 West 5th South, all in Price.

“The board is very hopeful that they will be frequented by people, young and old, in the neighborhoods where they are located,” Hussey shared.