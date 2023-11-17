Another Dominant Win for the Lady Spartans

On Thursday, the Lady Spartans traveled to San Juan for the Broncos’ first game of the season.

The opening quarter, Emery outscored San Juan 28-4. That was the story for the rest of the game as Emery would outscore the Broncos in every quarter, eventually bringing on the mercy rule and winning 74-13.

If a team is ahead by 35 points or more at the start of the fourth quarter or anytime thereafter, it triggers a running clock for the remainder of the game. This would mark the second game in a row this rule has been enforced.

Katelyn Nielson had an excellent shooting night, scoring 18 points with an 80% shooting percentage. Karleigh Stilson also shot efficiently, scoring 11 points with an 83% shooting percentage.

Along with them, three other girls scored into double digits, including Aliya Lester (13), Kenadie Maughan (11) and Kali Jensen (10). The team shared the ball well with 18 assists on the night.

The defense was once again terrifying for the opposing team. Emery snagged the ball away from the Broncos 19 times and brought down 42 total rebounds, 25 of which were offensive.

The Lady Spartans’ (2-0) next game will be on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. against the Provo Bulldogs at home. Stream the game live online at etvnews.com/livesports.