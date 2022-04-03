Little STEM Spots Open in Castle Country

Castle Country is now home to Little STEM Spots courtesy of Utah State University Extension and the STEM Action Center of Utah. Ribbon cutting ceremonies celebrated two of these spots on Friday morning, including one in Price and one in Huntington.

The Little STEM Spots aim to bring opportunity to youth in the community that are often underserved. Each spot features a variety of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) materials that are free for members of the community. Families are encouraged to visit the spots, borrow the materials and then return them for others to enjoy.

Christina Pay, USU Extension Assistant Professor, said that the materials will be updated each month, bringing variety and new opportunities for learning. She also explained that USU Extension plans to expand its offerings with additional STEM Spots in areas like Helper, East Carbon and Green River.

While the program is being ran through 4-H, Pay said that being a member is not a requirement to use the materials in the boxes. All members of the community are invited to enjoy the spots’ offerings free of charge. Materials will be available for all ages, even adults.

For more information on the STEM Spots, contact USU Extension at (435) 636-3223 in Carbon County or (435) 381-2381 in Emery County.