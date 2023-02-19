Local Athletes Named Academic All-State

Winter Academic All-State recipients were recently announced, with a considerable number of local athletes on the list.

Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) has been presenting the Academic All-State Award for over 25 years as a way to recognize students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competitions. Students who are honored with this title are high school seniors who have a cumulative GPA of 4.0 or meet the sliding scale requirement associated with their ACT scores.

With over 85,000 students competing in high school activities, UHSAA Executive Director Robert Cuff stated that the Academic All-State award is one of the most prestigious honors the UHSAA presents to senior students.

The local Academic All-State Athletes include the following:

Cheer – BrinLee Hurdsman (Emery), Danielle Wolford (Emery) and Maddex Behling (Emery)

Drill – Bryton Blake (Carbon) and Kallee Cook (Emery)

Boys’ Swimming – Boyd Bradford (Carbon), Gabriel Ibanez (Carbon), Jexton Woodhouse (Carbon), Nathan Engar (Carbon), Alexander Frederick (Emery) and Bryant Durrant (Emery)

Girls’ Swimming – Ashlyn Durrant (Emery), Aspen Jensen (Emery) and Aubrey Guymon (Emery)

Boys’ Wrestling – Oumar Diarra (Emery)

Girls’ Basketball – Beverly Lancaster (Carbon), Alexia Mortensen (Emery), Brielle Rowley (Emery), Makaila Peacock (Emery) and Sabrina West (Emery)

Boys’ Basketball – Easton Nielson (Emery)

“On behalf of all those who are associated with the UHSAA, I congratulate and pay tribute to those individuals who have earned and received this distinguished award,” said Croff.