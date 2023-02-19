Price Chapel Receives Recognition

Price Chapel was one of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s community spotlights for the month of February. Steve Swinburne accepted the recognition on behalf of Price Chapel during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday.

In 1944, Price Chapel was started during a church planting movement in Utah. The following year, Carl and Dorthy Measell became the first full-time Pastors of Price Chapel, which has now grown to a ministry of over 450 people.

Swinburne explained that Price Chapel focuses on empowering people to live in loving relationship with God. There is a special focus on empowering local youth as Price Chapel hosts classes for all ages as well as its popular Vacation Bible School, which takes place each summer.

Price Chapel and its ministries are highly-involved in the community. From service projects to fundraisers to donations, the ministries aim to support and build the community through their actions.

Those interested in learning more about Price Chapel are encouraged to attend a Sunday worship service. Services take place at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., with the latter service being streamed live online. To learn more or to watch a live service, please click here.