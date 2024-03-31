Local Dreamer Takes Flight: Linnea Nelson Earns Scholarship from American Airlines at WAI Conference

Press Release

(Price, Utah) – American Airlines recently awarded Linnea Nelson, from Price, a $5,000 scholarship at the recent Women in Aviation International (WAI) conference held in Orlando, Florida. The scholarship will help Nelson pursue her goal of becoming a disaster relief pilot.

American Airlines, a leading sponsor of the WAI conference, actively invests in programs that create awareness and access to career opportunities in aviation to empower and inspire potential aviators, particularly those who might not have otherwise considered a career in the field.

“Becoming a pilot is not a cheap or easy endeavor and knowing I have the support of an amazing company who loves the same things I do means so much to me,” said Nelson.