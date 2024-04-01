Lady Dinos Take Down Templars

The Manti Templars traveled to Price on March 26 for a region matchup with the Lady Dinos softball team. Dinos came out of the gate, scoring a couple runs in the first inning. They would extend their lead in the bottom of the fourth, scoring six runs in the inning.

The Templars would get on the board, scoring two in the top of five. Carbon answered back with a run in the bottom of the fifth and four more in the bottom of the sixth, getting the win due to the mercy rule, 13-2.

Kylan Sorenson pitched all six innings, ending the game with eleven strikeouts and two hits. On the offensive side, she scored the RBIs and had a run scored. Brielle Sandoval had a triple for Carbon, bringing in three runners batted in and two runs scored.

Adri Abeyta continued her solid batting, going three for four with a walk. Abeyta had two doubles in the game, with three RBIs and four runs scored. Brailee Peterson scored a couple RBIs for the Lady Dinos as well as Danica Adams adding one herself. Kennlee Kennedy went one for one and was walked three times, with an RBI and two runs scored.

Carbon will travel to Lehi next to face the 6A Pioneers on Wednesday, then they will have a break until April 9, where they will face the Emery Lady Spartans in a much-anticipated rivalry game.