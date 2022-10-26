Local Entities Awarded Funding by Permanent Community Impact Board

The Permanent Community Impact Board also voted to provide additional funding for improvements and projects in Carbon, Emery and San Juan counties

The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $838,000 grant and a $838,000 low-interest loan to purchase four pumper trucks to be placed with Emery Fire, Ferron Fire, Orangeville Fire and Elmo Fire stations. At the October CIB meeting, the board also approved funding for the following projects:

Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments received funding approval for a $1,463,000 grant for the construction of a new administrative office building.

Ferron City received funding approval for a $63,000 grant and a $134,000 low-interest loan for the construction of the adventure hub playground area at the fairgrounds.

Emery County received funding approval for a $220,000 grant for permanent easements on 92 miles of roads across Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration property.

Blanding City received funding approval for a $29,000 grant and a $341,000 low-interest loan for safety renovations to the Wellness Center.

“Helping communities with continued improvement is key to ensuring our communities thrive,” said board member and San Juan County Commissioner Bruce Adams. “These loans and grants reflect the Permanent Community Impact Boards commitment to keep our communities thriving for years to come.”

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.