USUE Student Dies in Head-On Collision

A head-on collision that occurred on SR-6 near mile marker 211 resulted in the tragic passing of 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw on Oct. 22. Bradshaw was a student at USU Eastern.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), it was raining and snowing, resulting in wet roadways. Bradshaw was driving a gray Toyota Corolla, traveling eastbound. While driving, the Toyota left its lane and ran head-on into a Ford F-350 that was hauling a fifth-wheel camper, traveling westbound.

The UHP stated that Bradshaw was traveling solo and she sustained fatal injuries on impact. No other injuries were reported by the Utah Highway Patrol.

Bradshaw was a member of the USU Eastern women’s soccer team and Jess Brinkerhoff, the university’s athletic director, released a statement following the accident.

“On behalf of the entire USU Eastern athletics department, our love and condolences to Lauren’s family, friends, teammates and coaches,” Brinkerhoff shared. “We are devastated by this heartbreaking news and pray that comfort can be found as we come together as a department and university.”