Local Family Fights to Save Critically Shot and Abandoned Dog

Toward the end of March, a dog was found abandoned up Consumers Road by a local family. He was found in terrible shape and it was evident that he had been abandoned for quite some time. Initially, it was believed that the dog had been attacked in some way.

However, it was discovered that the dog had actually been shot between the eyes. There was a bullet in the dog’s throat and one lodged in his left eye. Initially the veterinarian gave Tanner Tamllos, who found the animal, and her family a 10% chance of the dog surviving, though she was assured that they would do all they could to save it.

On March 30, Tamllos announced that the animal made it through surgery and both bullets had been removed. “He is not out of the woods yet, but things are looking way better,” Tamllos shared. “He will have another surgery later to remove his whole left eye. he has quite the recovery and will stay at the vet until he is good to come home, this boy is a FIGHTER!”

Tamllos expressed gratitude toward Dr. Dan Harmer, his family and his staff for working so hard to save the dog’s life. The next day, Tamllos announced that he was up and eating, though he was unable to chew hard food.

From there, the dog, who was given the name BluJay, was transported to Vet Med in Salt Lake City, where he underwent a CT scan to determine is his right eye was also damaged and to check that he did not have bullet fragments anywhere in his body. On April 3, BluJay underwent yet another surgery.

As of April 4, BluJay was on his way to the best and most comfortable place he could be to heal. Tamllos explained that when he was brought out into the waiting room at Med Vet, he came out with treats.

“I, of course, broke down in tears. He looks so good,” Tamllos shared. “Went right to the truck and started to sniff around to see what he could chew on! HUGE thank you to Kim and Will Ragsdale for taking him to their home where he will heal up.”

Tamllos thanked all for the love and support, then stated that BluJay is not 100% in the clear. In three to four weeks, he will pay another visit to Med Vet, where he will undergo another CT scan. Through the generosity of many, the family was able to cover the vet bills up to now, though they will incur more charges following the scan.

Not only is funding accepted directly for the billing, but a raffle has been created as well. There are many great prizes through the raffle, including photography sessions and swimming passes.

Those that are interested in donating monetarily can call and pay directly to Vet Med at (385) 341-4444. Donations are also accepted via Venmo @tannermckenzie, with the last four digits of her phone number 5144.

“Please if you have any tips or information leading us to who his recent owner was or who could have possibly done this please reach out to me or dispatch,” Tamllos urged. Dispatch can be contacted at (435) 637-0890.