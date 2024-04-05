Progress Continues for the Helper Express Playground

The Friends of the Helper Area released an update on the all-access playground, Helper Express. Castleview Hospital has generously donated even more to the construction of the playground, and the Friends of the Helper Area expressed appreciation to them for being a Silver Sponsor.

Community members and visitors alike are urged to save the date, as a brunch and bingo fundraiser to further benefit the Helper Express is slated to take place on June 1, with more information to follow.

Finally, they were pleased to announce that they now have a GoFundMe, where donations can be received. Friends and family that live out of the area are encouraged to utilize the GoFundMe to provide funding. These funds go directly to a PayPal charity account, which then sends the amount to the bank.

“Currently, the nearest playground that kids who use wheelchairs can access is 60 miles away,” the Friends of the Helper Area explained. “We are a rural and underserved community that wants all our children to have a place to play together.”