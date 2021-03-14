Local Law Enforcement Officers Receive Virtually Reality Training

An exciting opportunity recently came to the Wellington City Police Department in the form of virtual reality equipment.

On March 10, USU Eastern POST Academy Director Scott Henrie visited the Wellington City Hall with virtual reality training in tow. It was stated that law enforcement officers continually train to make situations safer for themselves and the public.

“This equipment is state of the art and very expensive. It puts the officer in real life situations and tells them to respond. You can watch the monitor and see exactly what the officer is seeing,” the department shared.

The individual that runs the program speaks with the officer through a headset and picks what actions will happen next. The department thanked Henrie for showing the department how the virtual reality training works and also thanked the Price City Police Department for testing it out.